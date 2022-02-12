Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Nails Beyonce's Ivy Park Rodeo Bodysuit

Deepika Padukone has been sporting some international couture styles for the promotions of her latest movie Gehraiyaan. The actress teamed up with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani for her recent public appearances. From wearing Victoria Beckham’s all-white creations to wearing David Koma’s brown and black bodycon dress, Deepika’s sartorial choices have got fashion enthusiasts talking.

It was during her recent promotions that Deepika chose to wear another international brand. The actress sported an all-denim look as she wore American pop icon Beyoncé’s athleisure brand, Ivy Park. Last week, Deepika wore Adidas X Ivy Park denim bodysuit which she teamed with printed denim joggers.

Deepika’s bustier sleeveless bodysuit bore offbeat stitch details in beige and three stripes in white on each side. It also featured a deep neckline and scooped back with zipper closure. She teamed the denim bodysuit with a matching denim printed joggers that came with a broad elastic waistband.

The chain-like geometric pattern in a lighter shade of blue on her pants and the zipper pockets gave an interesting edge to her sporty yet chic look. The actress tied her hair in a loose bun with loose strands framing her face. To add a hint of drama to her look, Deepika wore bright red lip colour.

Deepika was wearing the Ivy Park Rodeo collection bodysuit which was first sported by Beyonce in 2021. The 40-year-old pop star dropped her recent collection which was all about denim, cow prints and other Western wear. According to WWD, the collection has been described as a celebration of the “often overlooked history of black cowboys and cowgirls and their continued influence and impact on American rodeo.”

Beyonce’s Ivy Park Rodeo collection also includes an extensive range of 58 pieces of women’s and unisex apparel, five shoes and 13 accessories. The designs include a denim bodysuit, a wide-leg snap pant, tracksuit, bucket hat, among others.

