Gehraiyaan Promotions: Here’s Why Deepika Padukone is a Total Badass When It Comes to Style

Ahead of actor Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan’s release, the actor has been painting the town not just in red but in an array of hues and shades including marigold orange, black, white, and blue. Though her character Alisha’s wardrobe has a more casual approach in the film, Deepika’s jaw-dropping appearances during the film’s promotion has been making waves on social media. She has donned outfits by international brands such as David Koma, Victoria Beckham, Adidas X Ivy Park and Alexandre Vauthier among others. From interesting bold ensembles and accessories to boss vibe hairdos and mesmerizing makeup, Deepika has been carrying off each appearance with elan and the credit for those picture-perfect looks go to celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, assisted by Anjali Chauhan and Siân Gabari, makeup artist Anil C, and hair artists Yianni Tsapatori, Amit Thakur, and Tanvi Chemburkar.

Here’s a run through on the bold looks Deepika Padukone sported during Gehraiyaan promotions.

The Denim Dazzler

Yes! Deepika loves denim. In 2021, she collaborated with Levi’s and created cool and laid-back styles.

Cut to 2022, on Tuesday, Deepika stepped out in an Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo denim bodysuit and paired it with relaxed-fit non-stretch denim lounge pants in navy featuring a tonal logo pattern. Not everyone can carry off denim on denim. And not everyone preferred this look on her. But, like Deepika once said in an interview in 2017, “I am not dressing for you, my love. I am dressing for myself. So as long as I am having fun doing what I do on the red carpet nothing else matters.”

Giving 2022 a 90s vibe, Deepika teamed her relaxed classic Levi’s straight leg pants with Alix NYC’s Oliver bodysuit. The sleeveless criss-cross halter neckline teamed with the loose through the high and thigh denim pants turned out to be a fun and chilled out look for Deepika.

FAUX-ling into the world of Gehraiyaan

Full marks for choosing faux leather this time. Deepika looked stunning in Halpern’s one-shoulder black ruched faux leather mini dress. Like a warm hug, the silhouette was gathered and twisted to hug every curve. Made from supple faux leather the dress featured a cut out on one side and made for a perfect and unconventional Little Black Dress.

Wear it like Beckham

Who says Vanilla can’t be sexy? Deepika in an all white OOTD definitely felt like the calm before the storm. Dressed in Victoria Beckham’s vanilla wide leg pleated trousers paired with a fitted 70s shirt, Deepika’s look was captivating. Complementing her look, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram and wrote: Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks (sic).

Blaze On!

Upping her style game one dress at a time, the Alexandre Vauthier blazer dress look is one of her best looks till date. Simple yet chic, the solid black outfit featured a V-neck with long leaves. Adding a dash of sparkle to the ensemble were the rhinestone buttons on the long sleeves. The entire look added the perfect boss babe vibe.

A Style KOMA-tose

It’s pretty rare to see stars don multiple outfits from one designer for one movie promotion. Well, there’s a first time for everything. David Koma seems to be Deepika’s favourite go-to designer for Gehraiyaan’s promotions. From the texture, pattern to the colour, Koma’s designs complemented Deepika’s stunning personality and figure with pizzazz. The geometric flocked tulle polo midi dress featured a deep-V polo neckline with sharp lapels. Deepika later threw on an oversized wool and corded lace cardigan to beat Mumbai chilly weather.

Koma’s Resort 2022 collection which signifies re-emergence saw Deepika in of his designs which included an orange knitted dress. The asymmetric midi dress featured cut outs and twist detail on the chest. The gorgeous colour and sexy silhouette added the necessary sunshine on a windy day.

Experimenting some more with geometric designs, Deepika was seen sporting the design in Koma’s white and black jacquard jacket. The oversized white and black silhouette teamed with thigh-high boots was the perfect checkmate in a game of style.

