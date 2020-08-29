Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Genelia D'Souza Says She Tested Covid Positive 3 Weeks Ago, Is Fine Now

In her Instagram post, Genelia D'Souza admitted that it was hard to live in the isolation period.

IANS

Updated:August 29, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Genelia D'Souza Says She Tested Covid Positive 3 Weeks Ago, Is Fine Now
In her Instagram post, Genelia D'Souza admitted that it was hard to live in the isolation period.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh revealed she had tested Covid-19 positive three weeks ago, adding that her report came in as negative on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia wrote: "Hi, I was tested Covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God's grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with."

Genelia also admitted that it was hard to live in the isolation period.

"No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's the true strength and it's all one needs," she added.

Genelia concluded her post by sharing a few tips on how to combat the deadly virus.

"Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -- the only way to fight this monster," she emphasied.

Fans, friends and colleagues from the film and TV industry showered Genelia with good wishes.

"So so happy," actress Kanchi Kaul commented.

"Om Namoshivaya," actor Karanvir Bohra prayed.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading