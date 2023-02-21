The dating app, QuackQuack’s recent study throws light on the difference in dating patterns between GenZ and millennial daters. The dating and friendship app questioned 10,000 daters from tier 1 and 2 cities; between 18 to 35 years, the participants are working professionals and students. The study shows that regardless of the many differences in their dating patterns, both the generations prefer online dating over its traditional counterpart, but GenZ took the first place, with almost 59% of the participants below 23 years choosing dating apps as their preferred method of meeting someone, as compared to 41% of millennial daters. A chunk of the millennial daters is exploring matrimonial sites, and some still believe in old-school meet-cutes and being set up by friends and family.

Casual versus Serious

43% of the millennial daters on the platform mentioned using the app to find genuine relationships to commit to; they are not interested in casual dating. For most of these daters, it is due to their growing age.

While studying the younger generation, the app found that 54% of the daters are interested in serious relationships and casual dating based on what kind of person they are meeting online. They are curious, and they want to explore before settling down. Almost 31% of daters between 18 to 22 are trying out speed dating. The survey answers dictated that GenZ daters prefer talking to multiple people at a time.

Ghosting is immature, say millennials

The app found that 23% of GenZ from tier 1 and 2 cities perceive ghosting to be much less offensive as opposed to 32% of millennial daters who find the trend utterly immature and disrespectful. While the millennials say that people should take accountability and have the courage to say things are not working out, GenZ daters opined that it is better to avoid awkward conversations.

Shared values are crucial for GenZ

The poll shows that when it comes to shared values and matching outlooks toward life, millennials are more relaxed and accepting than GenZ daters. 36% of female GenZ daters disclosed that they wouldn’t consider matching with someone with opposing views on the core ideals and moral values. The study shows Genz daters have strong opinions and are reluctant to look at others’ perspectives; similar tastes and matching vibes play a crucial role in their decision-making process. According to the app’s data, 52% of GenZ daters don’t match with people with differing standpoints on Green Issues.

42% of millennial daters say they believe in giving people a chance. Differing beliefs don’t always mean conflicts; they can also help you broaden your horizon and learn more if you keep an open mind.

GenZ daters are looking for friendship

The survey shows GenZ users in the app are not afraid to be single. In fact, 27% of male users below 23 are using the app to find genuine friendships, compared to 39% of millennial men looking for love. These young daters are often seen casually chatting online with their matches without intending to get exclusive with them.

The results also show that slow dating, i.e., taking your sweet time to make an informed choice, is more prevalent among GenZ daters than millennials. Almost 34% of GenZ daters get to know their match from different social media platforms before meeting them in person.

Who’s better on First Dates?

When it comes to first-date etiquette, millennial women from tier 1 and 2 cities are leading. 29% of these women always offer to split the bill on a first date, compared to only 12% of GenZ women suggesting the same. But while choosing a spot for first dates, survey data shows that 26% of GenZ female daters from tier 1 and 2 cities picked someplace moderately affordable compared to 21% of millennial women, who leaned toward fancy restaurants and cafes.

The realist versus The romantic

GenZ daters are more realistic about love than millennials. 37% of GenZ users, mostly students, said they don’t believe in soulmates or a “forever" kind of love. They pick matches, looking at their outfit, charisma, and sense of style, or GenZ calls them fit, rizz and drip. What OTT shows you loved to what celebs you follow on social media platforms can make or break your chances to be picked by a GenZ dater. If you want to make it as a GenZ dater, you have no place to be last season, is what most of the survey participants between 18 to 22 told the app.

On the other hand, 39% of millennial male and female users called themselves “hopeless romantics." Living happily ever after still exists in their scheme of things.

Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack commented, “In the past few years, we have seen an increase in the number of signups from users between 18 and 22. We noticed a massive difference in the dating patterns of the two generations. Millennials on our app are more conservative and are mostly looking for serious relationships. GenZ users are casually chatting, making new friends from across the country besides dating."

