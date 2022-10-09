Get a Glowing Face At Home This Festive Season With 5 DIY Natural Home Remedies

With the festive season just around the corner, this is the greatest time to perk up and give your skin a healthy and bright appearance. There are certain home treatments for glowing skin that can make it feel healthier and look brighter but if you want your face to glow for a longer time, make sure you opt for natural homemade products, keep a disciplined skincare routine, and live a healthy lifestyle that hydrates and drives away toxins. Here are the DIY natural home remedies that will make your face seem brighter and glowy this festive season:

Saffron and Milk

Soak 2-3 strands of saffron in 3-4 tablespoons of cold milk in a shallow basin. Allow it to settle for 30 minutes before applying it to your face. Repeat with a couple of coatings of the milk potion once the thin layer has dried. Allow it to sit on your face for an hour before washing it off with cold water. While saffron is well-known for its brightening benefits, milk’s lactic acid aids in the removal of dead skin cells on the surface.

Sandalwood and Rose

Apply to the face and neck and leave on for an hour. When it dries, rinse it with cold water. Rose water will aid to balance the skin’s PH levels, whereas sandalwood will help to brighten the complexion.

Tomato and Besan

Half a tomato, mashed to a puree-like consistency and add 2-3 teaspoons of besan powder to it. Apply to the face and neck after thoroughly mixing. Allow it to dry for 2-3 hours before washing it with cold powder. These components, which are high in natural acids, work together to leave the skin glowing.

Almond Powder and Milk Cream

Grind 4-5 almonds in powder form. Make sure the texture is fine enough that it does not feel rough against your skin. Add 2-3 teaspoons of milk cream to this and apply it to your face and neck. Allow it to dry for 2 hours before rinsing with warm water. This vitamin E-rich mask will also nourish and moisturise your skin.

Papaya and Honey

Place 4 teaspoons of papaya flesh in a bowl and mash it to a fine puree-like consistency. Add 2 teaspoons of honey to it. Adjust the proportions as needed; it should not be too runny or it will not stick to the face. Apply to the face and neck and leave for two hours. Remove with warm water. Honey hydrates the skin, while papaya enzymes stimulate natural skin whitening.

