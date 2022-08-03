Get Baby-Soft Hands With These Simple Home Ingredients

Dry and dull hands can be uncomfortable and cause cracks in skin. People who wash dishes frequently or live in a dry climate area are more prone to experiencing dry, rough and dull hands. While there are many creams and oils available in the market to help you with this issue, if the condition prevails, you must consult a dermatologist. Mild dryness can be removed with some home remedies, and if you are someone who is experiencing roughness, continue reading the article for some effective solutions.

Home remedies to remove hand roughness:

Sugar Scrub

Dead skin cells make the hands dry. In such a situation, the use of sugar scrub can make the hands soft again. Mix 1/2 tsp coconut oil in 1 tsp sugar and apply it to the hands. Then wash your hands and apply moisturising cream. Repeat this twice a week for best results.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has hydrating properties. Apply coconut oil to your hands every night and cover your hands with gloves overnight. You will be surprised to see the results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel can be applied to the hands to remove the problem of dryness. Leave this gel for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water to see the change.

Vaseline

What better than vaseline to restore the moisture? Apply this excellent petroleum jelly before you go off to sleep. It will make the hands soft.

Honey

Honey contains elements which hydrate and soothes the skin. Massaging honey on the hands for 15-20 minutes every day can remove the dullness.

Egg yolk

Egg yolk is used as a skin conditioning agent. It can moisturize your skin and help you get rid of dryness. This can be applied 3-4 times a week.

Try these remedies to achieve baby-soft hands.

