Get Brad Pitt's Chiseled Body From Fight Club

David Fincher’s epoch-defining film established Pitt’s perfectly toned body as the gold standard of male physicality.

From Pitt’s chiseled chest to his solid shoulders, toned arms, v-shape cuts in the lower abdomen and washboard abs, each and every aspect of his solid physique has inspired millions of people.

Brad Pitt’s great physique in Fight Club boils down to having a low body fat percentage and a high percentage of lean, strong muscle. It’s a difficult balance to strike, but get it right and you won’t just look good, but feel good too.

Many people don’t know that everyone has abs, but you just need to achieve a lower body fat to see them. Reportedly, Brad Pitt got down to around 5% body fat for his role in the iconic film, which is the reason his muscles look so well-defined, and solid.

Pitt managed to draw attention to his awesome muscle tone by emphasising on stripping back the fat to reveal his muscles instead of muscle size.

You can also have a ripped body like Tyler Durden’s from Fight Club if you follow an intensive workout plan with relentless determination.

Brad Pitt had to train six days a week, with two days dedicated to cardio training. Reports suggest that Pitt spent four days per week focusing on individual muscle groups (pecs on Monday, lats on Tuesday, and so on). This allowed him to effectively sculpt all areas of his physique. Besides, Pitt also implemented a strict diet, consuming protein shakes and whole foods several times throughout the day to support the development of his muscular body.

The key thing is to eat only as many carbs as your body needs for the intense workout and to take a protein-rich diet which is necessary to build and repair the muscles. You should also note that the worst thing for your abs is alcohol as excessive drinking will make you eat more.

Having a low body fat and lean muscle mass isn’t just about looking good. It will make you feel healthier, stronger and more comfortable with yourself mentally and physically.

