Get Deep Inside the 'Kumbh Mela' with HistoryTV18’s New Show

HistoryTV18 showcases the largest human gathering on earth in a spectacular new original show titled Kumbh: Among the Seekers.

The incredible festival is known to be the largest peaceful gathering on the planet. According to official estimates, a staggering 240 million people converged on Prayagraj, formerly the city of Allahabad, over two months. That’s more than three times the number of people that came to New York, the world’s most visited city in 2019, over the entire year!

The documentary takes viewers among the believers and behind the scenes of the Kumbh fair, to find human stories, present jaw-dropping facts, and take a closer look at the gargantuan logistics of the world-famous mega-event. The multi-dimensional narrative also traces the known history and enduring folklore of the centuries-old fair.

The original production, almost a year in the making, captures the breathtaking spectacle of the Kumbh - from build-up, through key phases, to the final day of the seven-week long Mela.

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18, said, “At HistoryTV18, we believe in telling stories that are engaging, visually spectacular, as well as relevant for our viewers. ‘Kumbh: Among the Seekers’ is not just a compelling story, it's a celebration of a living wonder, quintessentially Indian yet universal in its appeal. The show does a fabulous job of chronicling a recurring event in our cultural history, which continues to grow and evolve.”

The documentary premieres on Basant Panchami, 29th January, Wednesday 9 PM, on HistoryTV18.

