Get Flawless Makeup with Strobing and Flare Highlighting

New techniques like strobing, non-touring and flare highlight can give a dewy and naturally flawless make-up look, say experts.Make-up artistes Niti Luthra and Asha Singh have shared tips on how to ace your make-up with these techniques:* To get a flawless make-up, your face should be cleansed and moisturised well. If the skin is clean and smooth, it becomes easier to get an impeccable look.* Go for concealing: The next step should be to cover pigmentation, dark circles, spots and acne marks. Use concealer as it is the ultimate key to cover all the marks and flaws and make your face look radiant and spotless.* Perfect base with strobing: Use a foundation as a base and powder your skin well to avoid sweating. Apply a two shade lighter foundation by mixing it with strobe cream for a sheen effect on the skin. It is important to use different strobing shades based on your complexion. This will ensure the skin looks bright and radiant. People with fair skin tones should focus on white to beige highlights. Those with medium skin tones look best in bronzed beige to gold hues. Meanwhile, golds to peachy and orange shimmers stand out on dark skin tones.* Dewy finish: First there was contouring, and then came the strobing trend. But now there is non-touring which is essentially a marriage between the two that provides a glowy sculpt to the face, but sans the super defined lines. To get the perfect look one can use the non-touring technique for a flawless dewy finish. It is a technique which is in trend and gives you that mid-August glow.* The perfect highlight: Most people apply their highlighter with a large fan brush, but instead to get that flare highlighted glow, you should use a very dense wet eyeshadow brush. This, in turn, condenses the pigment and centralises it. The flare highlight is all about making a glow so reflective and intense that it creates a lens flare on the camera when a photograph is snapped.Complete the look: For a completely flawless look, use a blusher of your choice and apply a bright shade lipstick along with a soft eye make-up.