With the spring season around the corner, revive and reorganise your space with spring-inspired décor and tableware that will add much-needed brightness and energy to your home. Whether you’re spending a lazy weekend or wrapping up a hectic day, it is rightly said that there is no place like home. It is our solace, our haven; a safe space where our soul belongs. So, it must be just as extraordinary as our personality. Human beings are a creative species, and every little detail narrates a story of who they truly are. Our homes, therefore, end up becoming a big canvas through which we tell our tales.

A uniquely designed home that represents a true symphony of your signature style coupled with new and contemporary trends redefining classic themes like spring florals can be a haven for your wanderlust creative spirit. Aditi Murarka Agrawal, co-founder, Nestasia says, “Spring is truly that time of the year when everyone is looking at turning a new leaf. I remember spring cleaning being an integral part of my childhood, where we would swap décor items welcoming the new season, re- organise our home, add softer pastel shades in furnishings and incorporate a vase full of fresh wild flowers as décor to prep for the flavour that the season was going to bring. At our brand, we aim to bring this freshness and positivity through our spring collection. While florals for spring may not be revolutionary, they are classic and always in trend. Florals are further getting reimagined and evolving into botanicals in the form of plants, fruits, berries and more. More than the motif itself, it’s also about the presentation of these floral designs and spring colours that can add that light and feel airy to a space and that’s also what we’ve tried to showcase through our collection.”

Agrawal shares a list of spring favourites below.

La Nature Photo Frame Landscape

Aren’t marriage ceremonies the most fun events to be at and enjoy? Especially in the case of the bride and groom, the day of marriage is one of the most significant occasions of their life. Every other moment births a pleasant memory, and hence, numerous photos are clicked that day.

The golden-edged photo frame can bracket all such memories perfectly well. Thick golden borders line the edges and have stem-resembling motifs arising out at points. The stem attains monopodial branching at one corner particularly. Moreover, there are tiny flowers present on the borders to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the picture frame.

Aureolin Ceramic Matte Vase Yellow

The sunny tone of the ceramic tall vase makes it a vibrant addition to any minimalist household or modern home decor. The 9-inch flower vase will surely stand out amongst other ceramic pots due to its smooth finish, matte surface and premium quality assurance. It’s perfect to be used as a decoration for a party or a formal dinner setup. The yellow flowerpot will look beautiful as a flower vase for the bedroom, living room, near the window, or on the coffee table.

Areca Decal Ceramic Dinner Plate 10 Inch

Transport straightaway to a tropical paradise with leaves printed on the round ceramic dinner plate. With a semi-matte finish, the dinner plate is a fine example of decal artwork and precision. Perfect for luncheons or outdoor dinner parties, the plate of sturdy ceramic construction is crack and chip resistant. Just the addition of the ceramic dinner plate to the table will instantly brighten up the spread.

Eclectic sunflower patterned trivet

“If I were a flower, I’d resemble a sunflower. To turn away from the gloom, to constantly follow the sun, and to always stand tall, straight, and proud even with my head full of seeds"

Nowadays, everyone finds their soul blooming as a sunflower. One of the most recognizable and popularly voted as “the favourite flower" is the sunflower. It features rich golden petals all around and huge brown cores. Sunflowers stand out because they move with the light all day long, they enjoy the sunshine by tilting their heads. Here, the gleeful sunflower is captured on the surface of the beige ceramic trivet, and it also comes with a handle for an easy grip. Now serving hot and delicious meals is easier because of the beautiful and eclectic sunflower patterned trivet.

Palm leaf plates

Palm leaves are the harbinger of a relaxing vibe. It takes the spectator on a leisure trip with exotic spreads. The palm leaf plates are made to serve the same purpose. These plates are designed in a very basic yet chic fashion, with finely outlined blue palm leaves on a plain of white, to bring the user an exotic eating experience. It’s a great modern arrangement that’s also great for gifting.

Cups with floral designs

Cups with beautiful tulips blooming around to give a tinge of merriness mixed with any preferred flavor of mousse. The cup can be used for having ice cream or other sweet dishes like rice pudding or seviyan, to end the full-course ride on a sweet note or start the course with a honeyed tongue. It can also be used to pour liquid or serve fresh juices. The cup, decked up by red tulips, can be a great addition to any dinner set and enhance the elegance of the dinner table.

