Get Perfect Dose Of Blissful Sleep In Smart Ways

With summer comes the struggle of getting some blissful sleep amidst growing power cuts and soaring temperatures. Try out some smart ways like opting for lightweight cotton sheets or revamping your curtain, suggest experts.Ankit Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Wakefit.co and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the functional training studio, The Outfit, provide a few quick-fix ways to guarantee you great sleep inexpensively, with or without a home AC.Remember those beautiful, string drawn khus curtains, a familiar sight in old ancestral properties? Well, it's time we look back to history for some ‘chilling' innovation. Khus is a native Indian grass traditionally used as a coolant, commonly seen in mats and screens. Just nail the curtain to the windows, soak them with water and feel the dry hot air around you cool down significantly, with a sweet aroma diffusing in the air.While silk or satin sheets have been popularized by Bollywood and popular media, traditional lightweight cotton sheets are an ideal choice for summers. Opt for light-coloured sheets with a thread count of 400-800, which are comfortable, while also boosting airflow.A tag-team of searing heat and an uncomfortable mattress is the most potent combination to rob you of your hard-earned sleep.An ice-filled bowl in front of a fan (table fans) that's aiming towards your bed is probably one of the most popular tricks with hostel students or bachelors. If you have table fans, experiment with its positioning to give you ultimate relaxation and ensure ideal air circulation in your room.Here's an innovative way that can keep your room cool while you sleep without burning a hole in your pockets. Install a large industrial cooler at your rooftop and then construct vents that lead to various rooms in your house. Add a pump mechanism that can cut off the water supply to the cooler as soon as the tank gets filled. A one-time investment, it is an extremely cost-effective solution in the long-run.Lastly, it's important to regulate the amount of fried and fat rich food intake as it messes with your digestive system, especially in the summers. Stay hydrated and include water-rich fruits such as watermelon, grapes etc. in your diet. Also, it's best advised to have at least 1-2 hours between your dinner and the time you finally hit the bed.