Get Quick Pain Relief With this Magical Ayurvedic Method

Ayurveda is a storehouse of health secrets that have been there since ancient times. The vedic medical practice has proven to have a cure for various diseases over time. it does not just help in healing the body but also works on calming the mind. Ayurveda is known to have a remedy for every problem, from hair care to skincare. One such Ayurvedic practice which is quite famous is Pechoti Method.

Pechoti intake is the method in which a person absorbs essential oils like neem oil, mustard oil, olive oil, and others through the belly button for pain relief. The practice was born with the idea that the navel is the part of the body which supplies nutrition, blood, and oxygen to a newborn. Therefore, it is a part of adults which is related to life and substance.

There is a belief in Ayurveda that there is a gland present in the human body just above the navel known as Pechoti which absorbs oil through the belly button. Hence, enhancing the well-being of the whole body. In a conversation with The Indian Express, co-founder of Ayushakti, Dr. Smita Naram talked about the method in detail. She said that earlier the method was performed by mixing various essential oils to get the benefits of different oils. She even talked about the prominence of the belly button in Ayurveda. It is an important source of growth and nourishment. However, it is recommended to be avoided by pregnant women.

The massage with the essential oils is to be down on the belly button and left for at least half an hour for absorption. It helps in detoxifying the body and gives relief from spicy and fast food. Along with it, it also has good effects on indigestion. During menstruation, the Pechoti method can help in relieving period cramps.

