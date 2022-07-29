Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally With The Help of THIS Oil; Find Out

Oiling is a crucial part of the hair care routine as it strengthens and protects the hair from heat damage· Although there are many oils available today in the market, olive oil offers an array of benefits, some of which are even unknown among the masses. Full of anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, olive oil improves blood circulation and nourishes the follicles with essential nutrients. Not only this but applying this oil regularly can help you get rid of dandruff issues too.

Dandruff is caused by scalp dryness, growth of yeast, poor hair care and lifestyle. Excessive use of hair products also results in dandruff. Although this isn’t contagious, it is a common condition faced by many. If you have been facing something similar, try using olive oil and see its magic. But before you buy the product, check out its benefits and how it helps in treating dandruff.



Benefits of olive oil

Olive oil retains moisture in the hair, which reduces dandruff.

Rich in antioxidants, olive oil is a good cleanser for hair.

It strengthens the scalp and helps in removing dirt.

Olive oil also relieves the problem of split ends.

The presence of unsaturated fat in olive oil nourishes the hair.

It can also be used as a conditioner.

Regular use of olive oil protects other hair issues.

How olive oil treats dandruff

Apply olive oil and egg hair mask on the head once or twice a week.

Mix olive oil and almond oil and apply it to the scalp to reduce dandruff.

A lemon mask mixed with olive oil can get rid of dandruff.

Tea tree oil and olive oil can also work wonders for hair growth and keep dandruff away.

Another way is to mix, olive oil with turmeric to solve this issue.

Apart from olive oil, other oils that are beneficial for good hair health are coconut oil, almond oil, jojoba oil and argan oil.

