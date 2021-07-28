Get Rid of These Five Harmful Habits For a Healthy Living 

Everyone has certain habits— some good and some bad. But if those habits are causing harm to your health, then it is better to change them at the first chance. If we do not change these habits, then diseases will start attacking us from all corners and we’ll be doomed to live a life with endless medications and sometimes, even a permanent handicap.

Here are some of the worst habits that one can have, which may harm your health in the long run.

Eating very little: Some people start starving themselves in order to lose weight. However, that is far from a viable solution to lose weight, since remaining hungry for long periods can make you weak and in fact result in the gaining of more weight.

Excessive sleeping: If you're sleeping more than eight hours per day, then you're doing a huge disservice to yourself. Excessive sleeping can result in obesity and other diseases.

Drinking tea in an empty stomach: Consuming tea or caffeine in an empty stomach can cause acidity which may give rise to a gas problem in the long-run. Likewise, eating sugar on an empty stomach is also bad for you since it can give you heartburn and indigestion.

Lack of exercise: Sitting at a particular place for long periods of time can cause a lot of health issues. You should ideally try to devote at least one hour of your day to physical work out; failing which you will be a happy hunting ground for ailments such as backache, cervical issues, arthritis, sciatica etc.

Late dinner: Late dining is another problem that can mess up the balance of body nutrients and create problems for you. After a particularly heavy meal, try to go for a walk for at least half an hour.

