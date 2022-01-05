Get Rid of Your Lower Body And Back Problems With Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Long hours of desk-bound jobs has left almost no time for any physical activity. Due to this factor, many people are suffering from back and lower body problems. These problems, when not treated at time, can be severely detrimental to health, but not to worry. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is here with a solution to all your lower body and back problems.

Rujuta has uploaded a video on her Instagram account. She starts the video saying that if we are working from home and feel that our ankles are swollen, back feeling stiff and knees creaking, then there is a very simple solution. She advises that for every 30 minutes of sitting, we should stand for at least 3 minutes. Then, as Rujuta explains, we should walk around and stand with our toes opened wide. She describes further we should lift our toes up. Rujuta then advises to stand by a wall pressing our toes against it. The nutritionist cautions that we should not stretch our butt back. She concludes the video saying that in this way we can get a strong lower body and flat stomach.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTyvHeHjUeJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lower back pain is one problem commonly faced by adults. Some exercises should be avoided and rest should be done regularly to get rid of it.

Toe touches should be skipped

While pressing your toes against the wall can be a good idea, practicing toe touching is not. Ligaments and spinal disks of our body get over stressed while doing this exercise. This can increase sciatica. Sciatica refers to the pain which radiates along the path of sciatic nerve. It affects one side of the body.

Partial crunches can be a good idea

Partial stomach crunches can be a good idea to build strength in lower back and related stomach muscles. These crunches are considered an ideal exercise for the people suffering from spondylosis. Spondylosis is used to describe the pain from the degenerative conditions of spine.

