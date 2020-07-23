Samantha Akkineni Looks Beautiful in Monochrome Picture, Shares Self-care Secrets
Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared a black-and-white picture of herself along with some tips on self-care.
credits - Samantha Akkineni instagram
Southern star Samantha Akkineni has doled out tips on self-care. With a black-and-white picture of herself she posted on Instagram, Samantha wrote: "We wake up early. Meditate. Positive thoughts. Take that apple cider vinegar. Cleanse both body and mind. Pamper self with long skin care routine. Exercise. Hydrate. More positive thoughts and game face on yo."
The image currently has 1 million likes. Samantha recently shared that she and her pet puppy Hash currently have a case of Covid-19 blues. On an Instagram picture of Hash sleeping by the staircase, she wrote: "We are having a case of the #covidblues. How are you guys doing ? I just want to remind you to remind yourself that you're awesome and you're doing just great and it will all be okay #stayhome #staysafe."
View this post on Instagram
We are having a case of the #covidblues .. how are you guys doing ? I just want to remind you to remind yourself that you’re awesome and you’re doing just great and it will all be okay ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe
A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on
Samantha is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.
She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonu Sood Vows to Help Himachal Man Who Sold Cow to Buy Smartphone for Child's Online Classes
- Kannada Actress Jayashree Ramaiah Alarms Fans with 'Goodbye to This World and Depression' Post
- Cancelling IPL 2020 Would Have Resulted in Rs 4000 Crore Loss for BCCI: Report
- Photos of Black Panther and Leopard Couple Chilling in Kabini Forests of Karnataka Go Viral
- The Kapil Sharma Show to Return Soon with New Episodes