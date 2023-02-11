Get South African Flavours On Your Dinning Table With These Recipes

Eating the same cuisine every day can get monotonous. For a change of pace and taste, many of dishes from different parts of the world. But, if you are looking for a unique blend of flavours with a mix of Indian, Indonesian, Malaysian and Dutch, we have South African cuisine. The cuisine of this country is diverse, flavourful, aromatic and super easy to whip up. If you are looking forward to hosting a dinner party, these recipes will surely make everyone eat every last morsel.

Say goodbye to boring food, and try out these super fun and delicious South African recipes:

1. Curried Mixed Vegetable Pasta Salad

Try out this pasta salad with an easy dressing that will make your mouth burst with flavour at every bite.

Take a bowl and whisk together a cup of mayonnaise, curry powder, lemon juice and 60 ml of chutney. Sprinkle salt and pepper as per your taste. In a separate bowl mix in cubed tomatoes, deseeded and cubed green pepper, cubed celery and finely chopped onion. From the corn cobs slice away the kernels and add the veggies. Meanwhile, cook the pasta and drain the water and let it cool. Toss in the vegetables and the pasta in the mayonnaise dressing and combine them. Serve it with barbecued chicken.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2023: Heartwarming Recipes You Can Start The Special Day With

2. Smoky Brinjal & Red Pepper Dip

This aromatic and smokey-flavoured dish will want to make you dig in right away.

Drizzle olive oil over the whole brinjals, red peppers and garlic. Then place them directly on a hot grill till they turn black on the outside. After the veggies cool down, peel away the skin. Discard the seeds from the pepper. Squeeze out the garlic and chop the brinjal and pepper. Take a pan and add olive oil to it. Saute the onions in it. Then add the grilled vegetables to the pan along with the powdered coriander, paprika, celery and thyme, crushed chillies, cumin and tomato paste. Take it off the heat, let it cool and then make a smooth paste out of it in a blender. Sprinkle a few drops of lemon juice. Serve with fresh ciabatta bread or with Biltong Flat Breads.

3. Stuffed Mushrooms

Blow away the mind of your guests with these cheese-loaded stuffed mushrooms

Clean the large portobello mushrooms with a paper towel. Remove the stems and use a spoon to scrape out the insides. In a pan, saute onions till soft. Then add tomatoes and crushed garlic. Then toss in the spinach and powdered coriander, paprika, celery and thyme. Sprinkle in some black pepper and continue cooking. Keep the mushrooms on a baked or foil sheet. With a spoon fill in the mushrooms with the tomato and spinach mixture. Grate some cheese on it. Bake it in the oven or over the cooled-down coal. Cook till the cheese melts.

ALSO READ: Three Fruit Salsa Recipes That Can Brighten Up Your Mood, Any Day Of The Week

4. Traditional Koeksisters

Time to give in to your sweet cravings with this traditional South African sticky doughnut which is sweet, crunchy, and laced with cinnamon, lemon and ginger.

In a saucepan add cream of tartar, salt, sugar, ginger, cinnamon stick and lemon juice. Bring it to a boil and keep stirring it. Then let it cool. In a bowl combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, and baking powder. Then pour in the milk and crack a large egg and add 25 grams of melted butter. Knead until everything has mixed properly. Next, cut out the dough into thin and short strips. Take three strips, stretch them and then pinch the ends together. Then, start braiding them and seal the end. Now, deep fry these dough braids in a pan by letting the oil heat up. Fry till the bottom of the koeksisters turns golden brown. Do it for the other side as well. After you are done frying them all, let them soak in the syrup. Serve them cold.

5. Melktert

It is quite similar to the British custard tart and is a real comfort food for South Africans. It is served as a dessert and this will definitely top the list of your favourite tarts.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius and coat a pie plate with cooking spray. In a bowl, cream together sugar and butter. Add in 3 egg yolks and beat till fluffy. Sift in flour, baking powder, and salt. Pour in 4 cups of milk and vanilla extract. Mix till everything is incorporated together. Whip 3 egg whites till stiff peaks form. Fold this into the batter, and sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top. Pour the batter on the greased pie plate. Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes. Then bake at 165 degrees Celsius for 25- 30 minutes. Keep baking till the centre looks firm when the pie is jiggled.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2023: 5 Types Of Chocolates That Are Ideal To Gift On Valentine’s Day

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here