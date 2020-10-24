Get the Feel of Durga Puja Pandals from the Comfort of Your Homes with These 10 Videos

With serious apprehensions being raised over the possibility of a massive surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal post the Durga Pujo festivities, the digital space is replete with suggestions about viable alternatives for Pujo revellers who can enjoy the pandal experience from the safe confines of their homes.

Professionals from all walks of life and civil society groups are also flooding social media spaces with messages discouraging the physical presence of revellers at Pujo pandals, and advising them against crowding at a time when the state is already registering record spikes of around 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and over 60 deaths daily.

We understand your concern and that’s why we have arranged these videos from different pandals to help you out. Enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your homes.

Here are 10 videos with 360 degree approach that will give you the feel of live pandals within the comfort of your home:

College Square

Muhammad Ali Park

Chor Bagan

Chalta Bagan

Hindustan Park

Samaj Sebi

Ballygunj Cultural

Suruchi Sangha

Chelta Agrani

Ekdalia Evergreen

So, have a blast at your home.