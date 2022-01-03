Get the Much-Needed Push With Chris Hemsworth’s No Equipment Exercises

You wouldn’t expect Thor, the Norse God of lightning, to be anything short of a physique that is enviable not just in his home world Asgard but also to us primitive beings on Earth. Chris Hemsworth, who plays the god in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has some serious responsibilities meeting that benchmark, which he does with precise finesse.

Chris, who is a fitness enthusiast and has undoubtedly one of the best bodies in tinsel town, often keeps posting photos and videos of his workouts and training regime, inspiring his fans to follow the path of fitness along with him. Just before the New Year dawned on us, the Australian actor shared another video with exercises that he termed “no equipment burner”. “Try this little no equipment burner before you hit the champagne on New Year’s”, he captioned the video, in which he can be seen working out on the top of a hill.

Even though the New Year has already begun, you can implement these super effective exercises for yourself if you have fitness as one of your New Year resolutions. The added perks being they do not require any equipment and can practically be performed anywhere.

Chris begins the video with a Bear Crawl where he crawls on all fours, which he does for 40 seconds and then moves on to switches, for another 40 seconds. He then goes on to perform flutter kicks, prisoner squats, tricep push, mountain climbers to elbow, butterfly sit ups, burpees, sit thrus and plank jack push ups for a duration of 40 seconds per exercise. His post also noted down the entire training routine along with the time duration for each exercise.

Bear crawl x 40 secs

Switches x 40 secs

Tricep push-up x 40 secs

Flutter kicks x 40 secs

Prisoner squat x 40 secs

Mountain climbers to elbow x 40 secs

Burpees x 40 secs

Butterfly sit-ups x 40 secs

Sit thrus x 40 secs

Plank jack push-up x 40 secs

So are you game for Chris Hemsworth’s no equipment burner ?

