Struggling to get the right look for your mane on dates, occasions, or everyday styling? Let Dyson help you achieve the oomph for your hair. From tousled waves to sleek straight style, we have it all in this styling look book. Now create salon-like hair at home with the multi-styler. Marianna Mukuchyan, celebrity hairstylist, breakdowns the four hairstyles that you need to try asap.

Straight and sleek

The classic straight, sleek never goes out of style. Elevate this everyday look with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler. Add hair accessories to add more flair to the look.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer and select the drying mode.

Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.

Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.

Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.

Select smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.

Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.

Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.

Curly Blowout

A glamorous finish featuring big, bold curls are perfect for any dinner date. Show off your gorgeous curly hairstyle by wearing it down and adding a sparkly hair accessory, like a headband, tiara, or hairpins.

To achieve this look:

Star with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer. Select the drying mode and pre-dry the stresses to 70% dry.

Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the medium speed and medium heat. Smooth out frizz.

Divide hair into 3 sections. Dived your back hair section further into 5 parts.

Attach the 40mm long barrel that will create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair.

Change the airflow direction to the left and choose the high speed and high heat.

Introduce the left section of your back hair to the barrel at mid-length and set with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds. Slide down to release the curl.

Change the airflow direction to the right and repeat for the right section.

Set your curls with a fixing spray and gently loosen your curls for the final look.

Tousled Waves

Create beautiful, tousled waves that are sure to leave your partner spellbound on your brunch date. It is a great way to look effortless, classy, chic, and relaxed. Pair it up with a floral or pastel attire for an elegant look.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer, a multi-functional attachment that quickly prepares hair for styling.

Select the drying mode and choose the high speed and high heat to pre-dry your tresses to 70%.

Attach the firm smoothing brush to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Select the high speed and high heat to smoothen out the frizz.

Now apply your favourite hair styling product and divide your hair into sections for effortless styling.

Attach the 20 mm long barrel to create voluminous curls and waves in both directions. Set the airflow direction to curl outwards from the left side of your face.

Wrap a section of your hair and hold it in place until dry. Set the curl with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds and slowly let go of the curl.

Next, change the airflow direction for the other sections of hair and repeat on the other side.

Now run your fingers through your hair for a tousled look and you are done.

Voluminous Blow Dry

The perfect voluminous blow-dry is quick and easy that can make your hair look effortlessly glamorous, full of shine and volume, setting the tone for the perfect valentine’s day date.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer. Select the drying mode.

Pre-dry your tresses to 80% dry.

Divide your hair into sections and attach the firm smoothing brush.

Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry. Repeat on all other sections.

Attach the round volumising brush to add body and shape to your tresses. Choose medium speed, medium heat and create outward curls on each section.

Set the curl with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds and slowly release the curls.

To create volume at the crown area, brush right from the roots to the tip.

Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer to hide the flyways and get a smooth finish.

Select the smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.

Start at the front of the parting and just touch the smoothing dryer to your hair surface. Do not push.

Smooth over the top section of your hair, leaving out the ends. Repeat the same on all side’s top section.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here