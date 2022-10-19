Escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life is important, necessary even. And since Diwali is falling on a long weekend this year, you don’t have to make excuses to take your much-needed break. To refresh your mind and body, allow yourself to head on a short trip away from the busy and mundane life. That includes no fussing over preparing for a faraway place at all. If you are near Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru, here are the perfect vacation spots for you:

Botanix Nature Resort (40 km from Delhi)

The resort is located in Damdama village on Sohna Road, Gurugram. The 30 acres of lush greenery features beautifully landscaped gardens, an on-site swimming pool, an indoor and outdoor games facility, and a restaurant. The cottage-style rooms and tented accommodations with en-suite bathroom are all overlooking the garden. It makes the perfect place to unwind in the lap of nature, right in the foothills of Aravali. Spend a fun-filled day full of a variety of indoor and outdoor activities away from the hustle and bustle of the city

Bharatpur (200 km from Delhi)

Considered one of the best forest getaways in the world, the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary is the go-to spot if you are a bird lover. Right in the lap of nature, you can hear the melodious chirps of birds everywhere. Bharatpur is about 200 km from Delhi. It takes approximately 3.5 hours via the Taj Expressway road.

You can find multiple species of deer, wild boar, and Nilgai as well as more than 300 bird species, about 50 species of fish, 25 reptile species, including snakes, lizards and turtles, 7 amphibian species, invertebrates, and more than 370 flora species.

Bharatpur was given UNESCO World Heritage site status in 1985. Most of the National Parks in India were developed from the natural forests which were the hunting preserves of the rulers of the princely states of India, but the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary was man-made habitat for birds, created by the Maharaja of Bharatpur.

Elephanta Island (10 km from Mumbai Mainland)

Also known as Gharapuri, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is a popular getaway spot in Mumbai. It is about 10 km from the mainland. Gharapuri means City of Caves and is called so because of the rock-cut caves built on the island. Some sculpted caves depict Lord Shiva, others are dedicated Buddhist caves. You need to take a ferry to reach the island. You can easily spend half a day touring the mesmerizing caves. Do not forget to visit the statue of Mehsamurthi with three heads that are made entirely of rock. As a bonus, you can also explore Apollo Bunder and its beautiful streets.

Vasai (53 km from Mumbai)

This getaway has everything from temples and forts to beaches and wildlife sanctuaries. The connectivity by the Western Railway makes it a convenient short vacation spot. Explore the unexplored beaches of Kalam, Rajodi and Suruchi. Visit the churches and temples and the famous Vasai Fort.

If you visit Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary you can witness a wide variety of birds like the Crested Serpent-eagle, Emerald Dove, Indian Scops Owl, Yellow-footed Green Pigeon, White-eyed Buzzard and Oriental Honey-buzzard throughout the year. Don’t forget to download the Vasai Birds app, before you visit. It will offer you in-depth information about the birds of this region and their habitats.

Dandeli (460 km from Bengaluru)

Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary has located about 460 km from Bengaluru. It has been declared as part of the Anshi Dandeli Tiger Reserve and is the second elephant reserve in Karnataka after Mysore Elephant Reserve. It is not only home to a wide variety of flora but also has a rich mix of tigers, elephants, deers, antelopes, reptiles, and nearly 200 species of birds. This makes it a bird lover’s paradise. You can indulge yourself in white water rafting, bird watching, and wildlife photography.

Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary also offers multiple accommodation options that will make you appreciate the beauty of nature.

