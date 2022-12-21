Getting a Tattoo May Cause Infectious, Allergies to Your Skin; Know More

Tattoos are becoming increasingly popular among youngsters. They enjoy getting one because it adds to their style quotient. The popularity of Tattoos may persuade you into believing that they are not that risky. Nevertheless, getting a tattoo carries some risks. By inserting an ink-covered needle into your skin, you risk introducing infections and allergies.

A rash or red, bumpy skin around the tattoo is the most prevalent symptom of a tattoo infection. This infection occurs when the ink is old or when the tattoo artist fails to properly clean the tools. Many other factors could also be to blame. Read on to learn more.

Causes of Tattoo Infection

Tattoo infection can occur for a variety of reasons. According to the Cleveland Clinic, ink is the most common cause of infection. Tattoos are quite often made using old ink. Bacteria can grow in old ink and lead to an infection.

In addition, bacteria and other substances can congregate in the ink container and cause infection. Animal-based additives, chemicals, metal salts, calligraphy ink, painter toner, and car paint are present in inks and can be harmful to the skin.

Non-sterile water

Tattoo artists attain a specific colour by diluting the ink with water. However, microorganisms in both tap and distilled water can cause infections. This risk can be reduced by using a newly opened container of sterile water. Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Staphylococcus aureus are some of the bacteria found in contaminated tattoo ink or nonsterile water.

Non-sterilised needle

Tattoos are created by inserting a needle into the skin. Whenever you visit a tattoo shop, check if the artist has changed the needle and used a sterilised one. Infection can be spread by using old or contaminated needles.

Before getting a tattoo, it is critical to understand the potential side effects. We should not jeopardise our health just to look more fashionable.

