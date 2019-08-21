Getting Hitched Soon Ladies? Here is a Definitive Style Guide for Your Big Day

Nude and pastels are always soothing to eyes and blend perfectly with any type of attire one opts for. Currently, the designers have launched their Winter 2019 bridal collections and all we can say is that they are all crushing over subtle colours and bright looks.

Adding to the list are floral prints, which indeed are evergreen. This year, the unique yet absolutely amazing combination of prints over nude and pastels is on the top of the list of fashion designers and is also a go to fashion statement in itself.

If you plan to follow this trend, then you must be very careful with the type of accessories you are choosing with your outfit. Only the right type of jewellery can add the desired amount of perfection this fashion trend aims for. Traditional jewellery is the safest option, to say the least.

Not only for bridal wear, but many designers like Falguni Shane and Reynu Tandon chose the same colour palette for their collections in India Couture Week 2019.

Having said that, here are a number of designers who are obsessing over this theme and pulling the trend this season for lovers of traditional wear.

Rimple and Harpreet Narula

Posing for a magazine cover recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula in a salmon pink tulle and silk lehenga. The hand crafted skirt had oriental garden brimming with bejewelled peacocks and myriad flowers.

This attire is a statement piece and looks absolutely gorgeous when worn by a bride-to-be. It is paired with a crystal encrusted blouse that is offset with dramatic ruffled sleeves made using vintage hand woven lace panels.

Heavy jewellery will definitely add more dimensions to such an outfit. The ruffles at the end of a heavy blouse compliments the heavy work on the entire outfit.

Manish Malhotra

In his Luxurious Bridal Couture 2019 collection, Manish chose different shades of pink to play around with. The material of the outfit is taffeta silk which works well with outfits like such, especially with dramatic yet minimal ruffled sleeves.

On the accessories front, it is a Polki jewellery with emerald teassels. You can also go with a layered necklace, rani haar, which is always the best choice if you are wearing minimal attire like the one shown here.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

In his Nargis collection for Winter 2019, Sabyasachi took coral sand colours with heavy floral embroidery over it, along with Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection of Polki or jadau. Wearing a choker with a plunge neck blouse is the best combination undoubtedly.

An outfit such as this can be worn both by a bride, when you let your forehead adorned by heavy polki matha-patii or mang tika, and also by a bridesmaid, who can opt for this with soft makeup.

Anita Dongre

Next on the list is Anita's wedding couture. From nude, pastel colour palette, Anita has chosen Canary for a firaki lehenga, with beautiful intricate thread work. Attires like these speak volumes while being subtle at the same time. Heavy work with light colours stands apart from the rest and reflects sophistication.

The jewellery is from Anita's own collection-- Anita Dongre Pinkcity. This outfit will work mostly because of the type of accessories you pair it with. Here, the model is wearing handmade polki jewellery, with precious stones, enakshi earrings and choker necklace. Since this outfit demands quite the amount of additional jewellery, you have to be very careful about what type of ornaments you carry. Minimal yet elegant is the mantra to sustain the beauty of the outfit.

Sulakshana Monga

In the India Couture Week 2019, Malaika Arora wore sulphur spring ombre, with guacamole green or golden lime and light green coloured lehenga for Sulakshana. The lehehnga had a trail, which drew inspiration from the sunset view from the ghats of Varanasi and a sleeved blouse with tulle dupatta. Zardozi work is used to weave calligraphy on the entire outfit.

You can choose such outfits for a destination wedding to attend, teaming it up with a statement neck piece and matching earrings.

Tarun Tahiliani

For the recent issue of Brides today, Tarun dolled up Kriti Sanon in peach, rose and jade. the outfit consists of a long weightless skirt etched in a thread with lacquered Swarovski, along with a cold shoulder and backless blouse with dainty tassels attached to it.

Such outfits are a must have if you are willing to opt for a fairy-like look on your wedding day. Worry not since with the right jewellery, you can carry the chunky look. Kriti wore jewellery by Shriparamani jewels, which had a mix of emerald green and ruby red stones in the necklace.

