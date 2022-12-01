Getting Married This Winter? Check Out The Do's And Don'ts

There’s nothing quite as magical and cosy as the winter season. The glare of the Sun feels warm instead of the summery floral prints, we look for rich and bright colours, and thick fabrics like velvet and brocades. The cold season brings with it winter nuptials which are exciting.

The dip in temperature means you can opt for outdoor and indoor functions, choose lehenga and sarees with heavy work, keep the comfort of our guests in mind and many other things. So, here’s a quick guide on the do’s and don’ts while you plan a winter wedding.

Do’s

Make sure that you plan the venue of your wedding well ahead of time by keeping in mind the drop in temperature. If you are planning a destination wedding, check out the weather conditions, feasibility and accessibility. If the wedding venue is in your city, try to plan the outdoor events during the day and arrange for indoor events at night.

Everyone including the bride and groom should opt for deep-hued prints and rich fabrics like velvet and brocades. As a bride, you may want to keep the layering to a minimum to flaunt your wedding attire, so make sure you choose the correct fabrics to keep the cold at bay. To stand out in the crowd, the bride and groom can choose colours like copper, burgundy, navy blue, and emerald green for your wedding festivities.

Plan and arrange for heaters to add some warmth while the winds get chilly. Depending upon the location, make sure you prioritize the comforts of your guest.

To welcome guests, instead of serving chilled beverages, arrange for hot drinks like hot chocolate, coffee, tea or soup. This will keep everyone warm and cheerful.

For the decor, choose season-appropriate flowers, add good lighting to make the ambience bright and festive and set up candles to add the feeling of warmth.

Don’ts

You may be tempted to get all your wedding photos outdoors. But instead, make the best of the natural lighting to click a few photos, and then take the photo session indoors so that nobody falls sick.

Usually, the winter season is the ideal time for tourism. So do not assume that your venue will be less expensive during the ‘off-season’ or ‘less busy’. It might as well be quite opposite. So plan beforehand and do not leave any booking for the eleventh hour.

Try to host the majority of the rituals a bit early if possible. You may want to have a dance night and party, but remember that your guests may want to leave early.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here