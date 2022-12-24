Getting Ready for Christmas Party? Follow These 5 Special Beauty Tips

Christmas, one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, is just a few hours away. The markets and houses are already lit. To commemorate Christmas Day, many people intend to throw a party. The party, however, isn’t fun until someone notices how you look. People’s focus is drawn to you only when you stand out from the crowd.

If you plan to celebrate Christmas with friends or family, you should pay more attention to your makeup. In order to assist you, we have compiled a list of special beauty tips that will help you stand out at the Christmas party. Read one to know about the suggestions.

1. Avoid using oily products: Wear light makeup when getting ready for the Christmas party. Oily products should be avoided because they discolour when exposed to heat. Choose a body lotion or moisturiser that is appropriate for your skin type, and then apply primer to your face. It will keep your makeup looking fresh for a long time. After that, use a brush to apply an oil-free foundation.

2. Massage with ice cubes: You should massage your face with an ice cube for a few minutes before applying makeup. If you are going to a late-night party, an ice cube massage is especially important. It’s a clever way to keep your pores closed and your skin fresh. It is better for people who sweat a lot. In addition, it is effective at removing oil from the face.

3. Do your eyes carefully: Since eyes are the most important feature of the face, pay special attention to them when getting ready for the Christmas party. Before applying mascara, use a curler to keep your eye makeup in place.

4. Conceal dark areas: Concealer can be used to highlight and hide dark circles under the eyes. If your face is round and you want to cover up the fat on it, apply concealer in an equal shade.

5. Cover up a double chin: If you use bronzer in your makeup, make sure to apply it evenly across your entire face. Your face, neck, and shoulders should all be the same colour. Use it a day or two prior to the party, and pair it with a good foundation. Besides this, bronzer can be applied to conceal a double chin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here