Giants of Jazz to See Acts from France, UK at Delhi's Piano Man Jazz Club
The brainchild of Arjun Sagar Gupta, Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi's Safdarjung market is a melting pot of music and culture.
Image for representation.
The Piano Man Jazz Club will present the fourth edition of "Giants of Jazz". Beginning Thursday, the 10-day event will see acts from France and UK, apart from other parts of the world.
Welcoming audiences of all ages and proficiencies, the festival hopes to introduce the best of jazz artistes to attendees who can look forward to witnessing live performances from India and abroad, said a statement.
Giants of Jazz is an original property, built and sustained in the country with a lot of care and curation by Arjun Sagar Gupta and The Piano Man Events and Artists Management (T.E.A.M.).
Supergombo from France will be opening the festival on Thursday. The Afro-funk band will bring fresh guitar solos, groovy basslines and melodic beats to the stage.
This will be followed by Klein, who will take the audience through genres — from jazz to pop, rock, to free improvisation; MND FLO and a power-packed finale with Max Clouth Clan.
The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi's Safdarjung market is a melting pot of music and culture. It is the brainchild of Arjun Sagar Gupta, a Fulbright music scholar and a performing pianist.
The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi's Safdarjung market is a melting pot of music and culture. It is the brainchild of Arjun Sagar Gupta, a Fulbright music scholar and a performing pianist.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
