Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl Dresses Up as Hulk on Halloween, Mark Ruffalo Reacts

Halloween for Gigi Hadid and her family was a superhero theme and Harry Potter crossover this year. The model, who welcomed her baby girl with beau Zayn Malik in September, shared a picture perfect post on her Instagram stories last week.

This was the first time fans got to see the parents and the child together in a frame. The picture showed Zayn and Gigi dressed up alongside their infant daughter, who was dressed as the Hulk. However, they covered the baby's face in the Instagram photo with an emoji of the Marvel character, to maintain her privacy. But her little green costume and green Hulk hair wig were visible. The celebrity couple were looking lovingly at their child.

For Halloween, Gigi chose to dress up as Metroid science-fiction adventure game series character Zero Suit Samus Aran. While British singer Zayn brought out his dark side by dressing up as a Slytherin wizard from Harry Potter. Gigi also posted pictures of her Halloween look on Instagram posts showing off her superhero persona.

Mark Ruffalo, who portrayed the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noticed Hadid and Malik's daughter in her adorable costume. "Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger You look smashing!" he wrote in the comments section of People magazine's Instagram post.

The celebrity couple have not yet revealed the name of their baby girl and the Halloween image was the most recent picture we have seen of her. When she was born in September, her parents posted separate monochrome pictures of her hand wrapped around their fingers.

Gigi’s Instagram post welcoming her daughter received over 13.3 million likes as celebrities and fans congratulated her. Zayn's post announcing the birth of their daughter also received an overwhelming response from the fans. The former One Direction member said that he cannot describe in words how he was feeling. He further said that the love he feels for the tiny human is beyond his understanding. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” Zayn said.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since late 2015. They've shot a music video together, attended the Met Gala arm-in-arm, and even posed for a Vogue spread as a couple.