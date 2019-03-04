LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gigi & Bella Hadid are Twinning in Stunning Outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were spotted at the LVMH Prize 2019 Edition Party which took place during the Paris Fashion Week.

News18.com

March 4, 2019
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at the LVMH Prize 2019 Edition Party during Paris Fashion Week
Gigi and Bella Hadid, the most in-demand models of the fashion industry, are known to lead international runways around the world.

The two supermodels make heads turn each time they make an appearance but when they arrive together they look nothing short of sensational. We already know the last time they coordinated for Mom Jeans, the trend took the fashion world by storm and the Hadid sisters just teamed up again for a fashion moment.

This time Bella and Gigi were spotted at the LVMH Prize 2019 Edition Party which took place during the Paris Fashion Week.



Bella wore a cream-coloured trench coat teamed with a black scarf around her neck. She flaunted her black gloves, hoop earrings and boots like a pro.



On the other hand, Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a similar boilersuit which was teamed with multi-coloured gloves and white sneakers. She broke the monotony of the all-white outfit with her bold, red lip tint.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
