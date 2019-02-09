English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid worked the runway for Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren at the New York Fashion Week 2019 and we can't wait to emulate these trends.
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at the New York Fashion Week 2019. Image: @fashionweek/Instagram
Supermodel sisters from California, Gigi and Bella Hadid make heads turn every time they make an appearance. This time they are stunning everyone with their panache on the New York Fashion Week 2019 runway.
The Hadid siblings are working the runway in outfits from global fashion houses Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren at the much awaited fashion week of the year and we can't wait to emulate these trends.
Gigi Hadid walked the ramp covered in four shades of red from head to toe. Tom Ford's all-red ensemble comprised of a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers.
To complete the look she threw together a pair of velvet peep-toe pumps that exactly matched her velvet red blazer.
On the other hand, Bella Hadid sizzled in a shimmery, pleated gold dress from Ralph Lauren Autumn Winter 2019 collection. She completed the look with a golden belt, dangling earrings and a pair of metallic pumps creating an ultra-feminine aesthetic look. She went makeup free with slightly smokey eyes and berry tinted lips.
