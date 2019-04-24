English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gigi Hadid Throws Denim-themed Birthday Bash, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift & Many More Join
Gigi Hadid threw the most happening double denim birthday bash ever, scroll down to witness what all the partygoers wore on G-day.
While we expected Supermodel Gigi Hadid to throw an extravagant birthday dressed in a glam gown, she decided to surprise her fans. On her 24th birthday bash, the Victoria's Secret angel decided to ditch all the bling and frill and give back to nature, making double denim the dress code for her party.
The birthday diva and fellow partygoers followed the dress code arriving in ravishing denim outfits keeping it casual and trendy.
In a personalised ultra-chic denim ensemble with ripped jeans and 24 imprinted on the leg, Gigi flaunted a simple white cropped top revealing her toned abs and a denim jacket. Along with plenty of talismanic accessories and black Dr Marten boots, the birthday diva also flaunted her trendy yellow manicure.
Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, Yolanda Hadid, Char Defrancesco, Marc Jacobs, Mohammed Hadid and other fashion heavyweights were present at her birthday. While everyone else was dressed in denim, BFF Taylor Swift decided to break the dress code.
Bella Hadid also stole the show dressed in top-to-toe Britney and Justin-style outfit featuring a patchwork corset.
