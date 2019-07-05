Take the pledge to vote

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell figured among the stars on the front row at the Paris runway show.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell figured among the stars on the front row at the Paris runway show.
Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli went for an explosion of bold colours at Valentino’s Haute Couture collection, switching from mustard yellow to fuchsia to azure with supermodel Gigi Hadid walking in purple.

Clashing textures with silks, woolen fringes and pom poms also gave the outfits a subtle complexity. Some models wore ornate beaded hats in the style of traditional tribal headpieces.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also stepped out in a vibrant purple outfit which featured a exagarated bow. MUA Pat McGrath gave Gigi a dazzling glitter look for her eyes and bleached eyebrows.

The model's hairdo also grabbed eyeballs as her hair Hadid's hairdo combined a looped ponytail with intricate baby braids.

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell figured among the stars on the front row at the Paris runway show late on Wednesday.

Hadid sported a kimono-inspired lilac gown, complete with gemstone-encrusted white, jade and orange embroidery and a colossal bow resting askew on her shoulders.

Piccioli has been Valentino’s sole creative director since 2016 but has been with the label since 1999. His bouffant dresses and vibrant use of colour have garnered the brand fresh acclaim after founder Valentino Garavani retired in 2007.

One surprise on the runway came in a green dress and glittering trench coat, as 75-year-old model Lauren Hutton wowed the crowd in four-inch mustard heels and sparkling fuchsia gloves.

The fashion house said in a note that the collection aimed to celebrate individuality, diversity and inclusivity.

After the finale, Piccioli walked the runway hand-in-hand with the team of women and seamstresses who crafted the intricate pieces.

The label’s Qatari owners, investment vehicle Mayhoola, had examined plans to list Valentino on Milan’s stock market, sources told Reuters in late 2017, although the company has been evasive about such plans since.

The show wrapped up this season’s Couture Fashion Week, where an elite club of top-end designers shows off elaborate, hand-made creations.

The event ends on Thursday as with jewelry brands presenting their high-end collections.

(Inputs from Reuters)

