Gigi Hadid Flaunts New Brunette Hairdo in Rare Pregnancy Selfie
Gigi Hadid stepped out at drive through eating joint recently and shared a selfie with her fans, flaunting pregnancy glow.
Gigi Hadid
American supermodel Gigi Hadid has yet again caused a stir with her latest selfie in which she debuts with brown locks. The diva ditched her blonde highlights and went for a darker look in the rare photo she posted to her Instagram stories. She styled her natural tresses back in a ponytail as seen in the rare selfie taken in a car.
The mom-to-be sported a striped button-up and greyish tank while showing off her lovely locks that flowed down from her crown in soft waves.
The 25-year-old is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The news became public for the first time in April when Gigi was engaged in a virtual session with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
When the talk show host congratulated Gigi for the good news, she said that she had desired to make it known on her own terms nonetheless she was happy and grateful. The baby is due sometime in September.
It was last month when Gigi gave fans a first peek of her pregnant belly during an Instagram live, after keeping a low-profile on social media for months.
View this post on Instagram
gigi talking about her bump on her live:)❤️ #larrystylinson #niallhoranupdates #onedirectionupdates #harrystylesupdates #hs1 #onedirectionupdates #fineline #madeintheam #lilopaynlinson #onedirection #1d #1dimagines #explorepage #niallhoran #tommo #onedirectionedits #onedirectionreunion #1dimagines #1dfamily #1dedits #zaynmalik #liampayne #louistomlinson #icarusfalls #larrystylinson #harrystylesupdates #heartbreakweather #tpwk #treatpeoplewithkindness #walls #directioners #onedirection2020 #louistomlinsonupdates
A while back, Gigi sent the world into a tizzy when she added a post dedicated to the father of the baby to her Instagram timeline.
The picture uploaded on the photo-sharing platform shows the soon-to parents sharing a passionate kiss.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ali Fazal Makes Blink-and-miss Appearance in Trailer of Gal Gadot Starrer Death On The Nile
- Kim Jong-un Orders North Korea to Give Up Pet Dogs to Save Country from Meat Shortage
- Watch: Stephen Colbert Gives 'America Endgame' Twist to 2020 US Presidential Poll Campaign
- Your Android TV Will Show Adverts On The Home Screen Soon And Here Is How To Turn Them Off
- Lenovo Launches New Legion Gaming Laptops in India With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors