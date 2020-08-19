Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gigi Hadid Flaunts New Brunette Hairdo in Rare Pregnancy Selfie

Gigi Hadid stepped out at drive through eating joint recently and shared a selfie with her fans, flaunting pregnancy glow.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gigi Hadid Flaunts New Brunette Hairdo in Rare Pregnancy Selfie
Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has yet again caused a stir with her latest selfie in which she debuts with brown locks. The diva ditched her blonde highlights and went for a darker look in the rare photo she posted to her Instagram stories. She styled her natural tresses back in a ponytail as seen in the rare selfie taken in a car.

The mom-to-be sported a striped button-up and greyish tank while showing off her lovely locks that flowed down from her crown in soft waves.

View this post on Instagram

Baby Mama! 😍💕 (Gigi Hadid via Instagram story) . . #gigi #gigihadid #gigihadidupdates #hadidsisters #hadidupdates #gigiupdates #naturalhairstyles #naturalbeauty #naturalmakeup #naturalmakeuplook #naturallook

A post shared by ɢɪɢɪ ♡ (@thegigifam) on

The 25-year-old is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The news became public for the first time in April when Gigi was engaged in a virtual session with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When the talk show host congratulated Gigi for the good news, she said that she had desired to make it known on her own terms nonetheless she was happy and grateful. The baby is due sometime in September.

It was last month when Gigi gave fans a first peek of her pregnant belly during an Instagram live, after keeping a low-profile on social media for months.

View this post on Instagram

gigi talking about her bump on her live:)❤️ #larrystylinson #niallhoranupdates #onedirectionupdates #harrystylesupdates #hs1 #onedirectionupdates #fineline #madeintheam #lilopaynlinson #onedirection #1d #1dimagines #explorepage #niallhoran #tommo #onedirectionedits #onedirectionreunion #1dimagines #1dfamily #1dedits #zaynmalik #liampayne #louistomlinson #icarusfalls #larrystylinson #harrystylesupdates #heartbreakweather #tpwk #treatpeoplewithkindness #walls #directioners #onedirection2020 #louistomlinsonupdates

A post shared by Niall Horan (@nhhqofficial) on

A while back, Gigi sent the world into a tizzy when she added a post dedicated to the father of the baby to her Instagram timeline.

View this post on Instagram

baby daddy ☺️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The picture uploaded on the photo-sharing platform shows the soon-to parents sharing a passionate kiss.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading