Gigi Hadid Flaunts New Brunette Hairdo in Rare Pregnancy Selfie

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has yet again caused a stir with her latest selfie in which she debuts with brown locks. The diva ditched her blonde highlights and went for a darker look in the rare photo she posted to her Instagram stories. She styled her natural tresses back in a ponytail as seen in the rare selfie taken in a car.

The mom-to-be sported a striped button-up and greyish tank while showing off her lovely locks that flowed down from her crown in soft waves.

The 25-year-old is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The news became public for the first time in April when Gigi was engaged in a virtual session with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When the talk show host congratulated Gigi for the good news, she said that she had desired to make it known on her own terms nonetheless she was happy and grateful. The baby is due sometime in September.

It was last month when Gigi gave fans a first peek of her pregnant belly during an Instagram live, after keeping a low-profile on social media for months.

A while back, Gigi sent the world into a tizzy when she added a post dedicated to the father of the baby to her Instagram timeline.

The picture uploaded on the photo-sharing platform shows the soon-to parents sharing a passionate kiss.