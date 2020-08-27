Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gigi Hadid is a Sight to Behold in Her Maternity Shoot, See Pics

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik and her first maternity shoot is going viral on social media. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Model Gigi Hadid is expecting her first baby with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik. However, since the announcement of her pregnancy back in April this year, the model has shown a glimpse of her baby bum for the first time on Wednesday, August 26.

Posting a series of black and white pictures from what appears to be a maternity shoot, Gigi shared her glowing snaps of ushering into motherhood. Flaunting her baby bum lovingly, the model posted a picture wearing a see-through dress. She captioned it, “Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes. i will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you (sic)!”

In the monochrome pictures, Gigi can be seen standing proudly with curly locks and a confident smile. In another post, she can be seen in the side pose, giving us a perfect view of her growing belly. She captioned it, “7.26.20,” along with an emoji of white dove.

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

She received compliments from her industry friends, including Dua Lipa, Adriana Lima and Gisele, adoring the “most beautiful mama ever.” In yet another post, where Gigi can be seen sitting holding her baby bump, the model wrote, “growin an angel.

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Actress Kate Hudson commented, “Aw sweetheart,” while Gisele mentioned, “It’s truly a magical feeling… congratulations!”

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their baby in September and enjoying the last few days of waiting for their ‘angel’ together.

