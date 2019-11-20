Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gigi Hadid is Back 'In Touch' with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and the former One Direction member Zayn Malik first sparked dating rumours in November 2015 and publicly announced that they were ending their relationship via Twitter in March last year.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gigi Hadid is Back 'In Touch' with Zayn Malik
Image: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik/Instagram

Model Gigi Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with "Bachelorette" star Tyler Cameron, is reportedly reconnecting with her former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.

A source told E! News that the model "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together."

Hadid and the former One Direction member first sparked dating rumours in November 2015 and publicly announced that they were ending their relationship via Twitter in March last year.

However, the duo was spotted multiple times together in the following months and the last time they were reportedly spending time together was earlier in January of this year.

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," the source added.

"She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."

This comes after Hadid's recent split with Cameron.

According to one fan account, Hadid has started to like Malik's posts on Instagram and Twitter.

According to a source, however, "they are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram