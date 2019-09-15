Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gigi Hadid Is Being Sued for Posting a Photo of Ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been accused of copyright infringement by a a New York based professional photographer.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gigi Hadid Is Being Sued for Posting a Photo of Ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been accused of copyright infringement by a a New York based professional photographer.
Loading...

Gigi Hadid is reportedly being sued over a photo she posted of ex-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. Photographer Robert O'Neil has filed a lawsuit against the supermodel in the Southern District of New York, citing copyright infringement.

In the court documents obtained by E! News, it's stated, "This action arises out of Defendant's unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, owned and registered by O'Neil, a New York based professional photographer."

The documents also claim that Hadid "infringed" O'Neil's copyright by "reproducing and publicly displaying" the photo of Malik on her Instagram Story. "Gigi Hadid is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photograph," the docs state.

In order to resolve this issue, O'Neil wants 24-year-old Hadid, who has yet to comment on the lawsuit, to declare that she did infringe his copyrights by posting the photo. O'Neil is also seeking to be awarded either "actual damages and Defendant's profits, gains or advantages of any kind attributable to Defendant's infringement of Plaintiff's Photograph" or "statutory damages of up to $150,000."

Though she has not yet spoken out about this specific case, this is not the first time Hadid is facing charges like this. Hadid had commented publicly in October 2018 after being sued for posting a since-deleted paparazzi photo of herself.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram