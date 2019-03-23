LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend

Victoria's Angels, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are flaunting the bucket hat trend which is the next biggest trend of 2019.

Updated:March 23, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner
The 2000s bucket hat trend is back. After dominating the Paris, London and Milan fashion runways, fashionistas Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are all set to make it the next biggest street trend of 2019.

Gigi Hadid shared selfie where she is seen slaying the leopard bucket hat created by the cult label Rusklan Baginskiy known for its classic 2000s hats.

Kendall Jenner wore a leopard printed cotton bucket hat while Hadid's was furry and slightly textured.

This is definitely a winning trend and is here to stay.





