Gigi Hadid Looks Chic in a Garden Green Outfit on Streets of NYC

If there is any one who can pull of warm winter outfits and still stay stylish, it is most definitely the 23-year-old Supermodel, Gigi Hadid.Post her campaign shoot, Gigi was spotted walking beside her bodyguard on the streets of New York City and while she stepped out we absolutely loved her winter ensemble.The supermodel was seen in a garden green trouser and a matching long-sleeved blouse which looked more like a jumpsuit but was not. To break the monotony of the green outfit she wrapped a gray scarf around her neck. The silver sneakers and white socks did not just complete the look but also kept her warm.Seems like the outfit was not warm enough as she threw a bomber jacket to keep herself even more warm and comfortable.She accessorised the mix with blue glasses and a black hand bag.The 23-year-old pulled back her hair into a low ponytail and kept her makeup subtle as her natural no makeup look enhances her features even more.She was earlier in a puffer jacket while strolled down on the streets of Big Apple.Months after rekindling their romance, it seems model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have called it quits again. Following a brief split in March, the couple had announced on social media that they are back together. But things seem to have gone south between the two again, people.com reported.The Victoria's Secret model had released a statement in March about their split: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG"