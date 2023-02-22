Gigi Hadid On Living In The Public Eye: 'What Does The World Not Know About Me?'

Gigi Hadid has spent nearly a decade of her life in the public eye. Her vocal personality has always brought out candid snippets about her life, career and also the struggles that she has faced. Gigi Hadid recently opened up during an interview with Elle and shared how she is working towards finding herself and showing the world an aspect of herself that has not yet been put before the public.

During the conversation, she recalled how certain instances led her to wonder if she has been misinterpreted or if she just feels that she has revealed far more than she should have and that this can now be used against her. Hadid goes on to say, “Whatever those learning-the-hard-way experiences are, you grow a certain skin.”

Having been a public figure for years now, Gigi has slowly come to terms with the fact that she must set certain standards that need to be maintained in the way that she is treated in public, especially when paparazzi are around her family.

“Setting boundaries, even if that’s with the paparazzi—going over and saying, ‘Hey, what’s up? I know we’ve seen each other from across the street for five years, but when I’m with my kid, please don’t point the camera this way," Hadid emphasised. Gigi went on to draw out crystal clear distinctions between being assertive and setting personal boundaries and being rude.

Gigi Hadid also had an emotional moment when she was asked to share something that people wouldn’t know about her from all the news and social media hype. “What does the world not know about me? I don’t know,” she replied.

“I think that I’m someone who you have to be in front of to experience. It’s not hard. This isn’t a complaint. It’s more that in my job, you see a lot of snapshots,” she continued.

Gigi continued to describe how she and her sister Bella have found that talking about issues from their upbringing and experiences in the modelling profession during therapy sessions has been helpful. She understood that both of them had to cope with their own different stories, but said that there will “always be something that comes together."

