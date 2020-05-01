Gigi Hadid on Pregnancy: My Craving Has Been Everything Bagels

Supermodel Gigi Haidi and her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby. The 25-year-old supermodel confirmed the news in an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” said the supermodel.

Hadid also revealed her 25th birthday cake was inspired by her big pregnancy craving so far: "My craving has been everything bagels."

Recently, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid had confirmed the news of her daughter's pregnancy. A report published in Hollywood Reporter quoted a Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard which had spoken to Yolanda. The grandmother to be had said that they are very excited and feel blessed.

"Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," she stated.

The supermodel celebrated her 25th birthday on April 23 with her family. Taking to Instagram, she had shared an adorable boomerang from her birthday wherein she can be seen with her boyfriend Zyan and sister Bella Hadid. The video has been viewed over 36 million times till now.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365