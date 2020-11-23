Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Pics with Baby Daughter

Winter has come and so has the excitement around Christmas. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has already begun her Christmas decorations with her baby daughter. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to share some cozy pictures of her Christmas decor along with some snaps of her with daughter. A series of nine pictures showed how the model is super excited to celebrate her daughter's first Christmas.

The first picture shows Gigi in a woolen wear along with her daughter, who is in a baby carrier. The mother and model has captioned the image as a "whole new kind of busy and tired". She further says her daughter is "da bestie" and that is why she got her Christmas decorations early. The model has decorated the house with warm hues and lighting. The silver Christmas tree at her house has various decorations, from an mp3 player, to a burger, glass swirl hooks, and the Christmas Star at top of the tree. The star at the top of the Christmas tree says, "Santa Stop Here".

Another picture shows an iron container with wood blocks and pines. A warm cozy chair has a cushion with big bold ‘Merry Christmas’ written over it. Gigi has also put a touch of Halloween feels with a giant pumpkin on a pan. A giant red letter box, which says "Letters to Santa", along with white roses in a flower vase might also inspire your Christmas decorations.

The picture has received over 2.6 million likes as followers praise Gigi's early Christmas decorations. Hairstylist Laura Polko commented, "The only way to do it. Lucky little babe." Artist Austyn commented, "My most special humans." Fellow model Halima said, "So beautiful Gigi."

Gigi and beau Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September this year. The couple also celebrated the first Halloween of their baby girl last month.

Gigi dressed up as Metroid science-fiction adventure game series character Zero Suit Samus Aran, while British singer Malik dressed up as a Slytherin wizard from Harry Potter.