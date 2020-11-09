Gigi Hadid Shares Cute Pic with Baby Daughter But Does Not Reveal Her Face

American model Gigi Hadid has shared an endearing picture of herself with her daughter. In the picture, we can’t see the face of her daughter as her back is facing the camera. Gigi has held her daughter over her shoulder in the picture. Babies are usually held this way to make them burp once they are fed.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram story, Gigi said, “She burps sunshine.”

Daughter of Gigi and British singer Zayn Malik was born on September 19. Gigi had shared a post on her Instagram announcing the arrival of their daughter.

Zayn had also shared an emotional post after the birth of his daughter. The picture was of their hands — his baby girl grabbing the hand of her father. In the post, Zayn had said that the love he feels for his daughter is beyond his understanding.

Since 2015, Gigi and Zayn have been in an on and off relationship. Reportedly, the two have been spending time together on a farm since May. It is reported that Gigi had given birth to the baby girl on this farm.

The couple have not revealed the name of their daughter yet but many fans are already calling her Zigi, a mixture of her parents’ names —Zayn and Gigi.

The power couple is of Muslim origin — Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid is a Muslim from Palestine who migrated to the USA in his childhood. Zayn’s father is also Muslim who migrated to the United Kingdom from Pakistan.

On the work front, Zayn released his single Better on September 25, nearly two years after his last solo release. The song was released a few hours after he announced that he has been blessed with a daughter. The song is considered to be an ode to his romantic relationship with Gigi.

The two got back together in January this year after they had separated last year.