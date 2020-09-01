Gigi Hadid Shares New Maternity Shoot Photos, Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

Mom-to-be Gigi Hadid lit up the internet yet again with additional unseen visuals from her much-admired maternity shoot. The supermodel shared a new round of stills from her pregnancy photoshoot that are one level grander than the last batch.

In the new shot, Gigi is seen cradling her belly in a sheer outfit looking like a goddess. She poses in olive green, sheer chiffon drapery that flows across her baby bump. The beautiful mama wrote on Instagram, “A few more from 7.26”

The 25-year-old supermodel posted a never-before-seen glamorous portrait wherein she strikes a pose in a cropped white tank and unbuttoned denim. She is seen flaunting a wet hair look with her tresses slicked back. She announced in the caption that on the day of the shoot, she was 33 weeks into pregnancy. Gigi revealed that the shoot took place on July 26.

The Los Angeles native also shared the ‘making-of’ behind-the-scenes snippets straight from her photoshoot.

Gigi Hadid is savouring the final moments of her pregnancy journey ahead of the due date. The first set of visuals were all in monochrome and debuted last week on Gigi’s Instagram.

She looked gorgeous dressed in a wet white gown that embraced her new body. In another shot, she was a sight to behold in a sheer tulle full bell-sleeved outfit.

Speaking about her first pregnant photoshoot, Gigi said, "I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me. But [it] was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ haha."

Hadid, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, is due in September.