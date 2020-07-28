Gigi Hadid Shares Pics of Her Renovated NYC Apartment

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik. While she has been relishing her pregnancy day, the model took to Instagram to show off her dream which consumed most of her time last year.

Sharing a series of pictures from her renovated New York City apartment, Gigi wrote, “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course, it all came together right before quarantining out of the city (sic).”

Writing about all the people that helped her make her dream home come true, she added, “I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a little help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. + my mamma who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required).”

The renovated house comes with vibrant shades, with a touch of Bohemian style every now and then. The rough and messy look gives the interior an uplift from monochrome setup. The modular kitchen comes in off-white, with a yellow-colored center stand. The cabinets have different hues of the same picture, while the washroom has a wall covered with the cover of various New Yorkers.

A lot of her friends and fans congratulated her for the new theme, including models Olivia Culpo, Hailey Bieber and Stella Maxwell. Her father Mohamed Hadid commented, “The warmest colors. The perfect comfort zone, the perfect eye pleaser, the perfect design... for the eye, the soul and body. It is a real living space ... in love with it (sic).”