Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gigi Hadid Shares Pics of Her Renovated NYC Apartment

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared pictures of her renovated New York City apartment on social media. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 28, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gigi Hadid Shares Pics of Her Renovated NYC Apartment
Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik. While she has been relishing her pregnancy day, the model took to Instagram to show off her dream which consumed most of her time last year.

Sharing a series of pictures from her renovated New York City apartment, Gigi wrote, “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course, it all came together right before quarantining out of the city (sic).”

Writing about all the people that helped her make her dream home come true, she added, “I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a little help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. + my mamma who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required).”

The renovated house comes with vibrant shades, with a touch of Bohemian style every now and then. The rough and messy look gives the interior an uplift from monochrome setup. The modular kitchen comes in off-white, with a yellow-colored center stand. The cabinets have different hues of the same picture, while the washroom has a wall covered with the cover of various New Yorkers.

A lot of her friends and fans congratulated her for the new theme, including models Olivia Culpo, Hailey Bieber and Stella Maxwell. Her father Mohamed Hadid commented, “The warmest colors. The perfect comfort zone, the perfect eye pleaser, the perfect design... for the eye, the soul and body. It is a real living space ... in love with it (sic).”

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading