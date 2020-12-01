Next Story
Gigi Hadid Shares Throwback Pictures From Pregnancy with Zayn Malik
Super-model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her pregnancy in August with boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik.
American supermodel and now a mother, Gigi Hadid has blessed our Instagram feeds once again with her throwback picture from August when she was heavily pregnant. The 25-year-old model posted a series of three pictures from August 2020 where she is wearing an off-white bodycon ribbed dress soaking in sunshine. One picture also features her beau Zayn Malik resting his head on Gigi's baby bump.
The pictures have received over 4.4 million likes as celebrities and fans shower the couple with blessings and love. Gigi's pregnancy glow can be seen in these recent pictures. The model is wearing her hair in a clean bun and has accessorised her look with golden jewellery. Gigi has captioned the picture, "August, waiting for our girl.”