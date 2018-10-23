English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gilberto Benetton, Bollywood's Favorite Fashion Legend, Dies At 77
The fashion billionaire, Gilberto Benetton, who launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy, dies at 77.
The fashion billionaire, Gilberto Benetton, who launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy, dies at 77.
Loading...
Gilberto Benetton, one of the four founders of The United Colors of Benetton (UCB), passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday. He was suffering from an undisclosed illness. The fashion legend died at Treviso, the northern Italian city where UCB headquarters is based.
In 1965, Gilberto launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965. Carlo died earlier this year.
As the only member of the family on the Atlantia board, Gilberto faced a major crisis when a bridge in Genoa operated by a unit of Atlantia collapsed in August, killing 43 people.
Apart from that, UCB has supported strong campaigns in India over the years. United by Half for equal wage endorsed by Kalki Koechlin and United by Don't for women's safety.
UCB is known for its daring ad campaigns like the ad shot in 1989 which featured a black woman breastfeeding a white baby.
UCB and Bollywood worked hand in hand over the years and several Hindi film stars have donned the knitwears, sweaters and accessories by the global brand.
Celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ayushman Khurana, Kalki Koechlin, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya shetty and many more have been spotted in UCB's ensemble.
Take a look at how Gilberto Benetton's Italian brand has charmed Bollywood
With inputs from Reuters
Follow @News18Lifestyle to read more
In 1965, Gilberto launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965. Carlo died earlier this year.
As the only member of the family on the Atlantia board, Gilberto faced a major crisis when a bridge in Genoa operated by a unit of Atlantia collapsed in August, killing 43 people.
Apart from that, UCB has supported strong campaigns in India over the years. United by Half for equal wage endorsed by Kalki Koechlin and United by Don't for women's safety.
UCB is known for its daring ad campaigns like the ad shot in 1989 which featured a black woman breastfeeding a white baby.
UCB and Bollywood worked hand in hand over the years and several Hindi film stars have donned the knitwears, sweaters and accessories by the global brand.
Celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ayushman Khurana, Kalki Koechlin, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya shetty and many more have been spotted in UCB's ensemble.
Take a look at how Gilberto Benetton's Italian brand has charmed Bollywood
With inputs from Reuters
Follow @News18Lifestyle to read more
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ancient Mariner: World’s Oldest Shipwreck Discovered in Black Sea
- Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...