GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Gilberto Benetton, Bollywood's Favorite Fashion Legend, Dies At 77

The fashion billionaire, Gilberto Benetton, who launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy, dies at 77.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gilberto Benetton, Bollywood's Favorite Fashion Legend, Dies At 77
The fashion billionaire, Gilberto Benetton, who launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy, dies at 77.
Loading...
Gilberto Benetton, one of the four founders of The United Colors of Benetton (UCB), passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday. He was suffering from an undisclosed illness. The fashion legend died at Treviso, the northern Italian city where UCB headquarters is based.

In 1965, Gilberto launched the global Italian brand with his brothers Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana Benetton in a small town in northeast Italy in 1965. Carlo died earlier this year.

As the only member of the family on the Atlantia board, Gilberto faced a major crisis when a bridge in Genoa operated by a unit of Atlantia collapsed in August, killing 43 people.

Apart from that, UCB has supported strong campaigns in India over the years. United by Half for equal wage endorsed by Kalki Koechlin and United by Don't for women's safety.

UCB is known for its daring ad campaigns like the ad shot in 1989 which featured a black woman breastfeeding a white baby.

UCB and Bollywood worked hand in hand over the years and several Hindi film stars have donned the knitwears, sweaters and accessories by the global brand.

Celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Ayushman Khurana, Kalki Koechlin, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya shetty and many more have been spotted in UCB's ensemble.

Take a look at how Gilberto Benetton's Italian brand has charmed Bollywood































With inputs from Reuters

Follow @News18Lifestyle to read more


| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...