Gina Rodriguez's Rap in Deleted Instagram Video Irks Twitter

Actor Gina Rodriguez has landed in a soup after she rapped to a song, containing an N-word in the lyrics. The Annihilation star posted a video of herself singing along to a Lauryn Hill rap from Ready Or Not by the Fugees on her Instagram story.

The video, however, did not go down well with the Twitter crowd with many blasting the actor for her insensitivity. Though Rodriguez deleted the clip, it did not help in calming down the critics.

Soon after, the actor uploaded another video on Instagram story where she tendered an apology for offending people.

"Hey, what's up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song that I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you," Rodriguez said.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a statement on Instagram, saying she is feeling "personal remorse" over a thoughtless act.

"In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken. I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it.

"The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel," Rodriguez said.

The actor said her actions have "shaken me to the core".

"It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused," Rodriguez added.

