1-min read

Here's How You Can Give Your Contemporary Homes a Traditional Touch

Add a little traditional touch to your contemporary homes with these home decor tips.

Updated:February 18, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Here's How You Can Give Your Contemporary Homes a Traditional Touch
Image: Getty Images
A little traditional touch to a contemporary home with colours, curios and cushions can make an interesting alteration to the design vibe, suggest experts.

* Colours play an important and significant role in India. Each season, each festival is represented with a different palette of colours that can be incorporated into modern homes. Add these vibrant colours to your space against a pastel western palette.


* Your sofa and chairs could be structured with clean lines and contemporary upholstery. One can use cushions and throws in beautiful traditional prints and weaves to create a perfect amalgamation of traditional warmth as opposed to the relatively cold contemporary.

* Incorporate traditional materials like brass and pieces with filigree into your homes.

* Add unique pieces to your space, such as a large pichhwai (folk art dedicated to Lord Krishna) or a beautiful lantern. They add an interesting element and are great conversation pieces.

* Use the right crockery to add traditional elements into a contemporary home.

* Furniture without ornamentation, mostly in grey/beige, something that brings neutral hues perfectly defines the contemporary aspect. Adding a bold element of something chic and classy, like a piece of silverware, a chandelier or a majestic potted plant, can elevate the interiors celebrating the essence of simplicity with an impact.




