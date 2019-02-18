English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How You Can Give Your Contemporary Homes a Traditional Touch
Add a little traditional touch to your contemporary homes with these home decor tips.
Image: Getty Images
A little traditional touch to a contemporary home with colours, curios and cushions can make an interesting alteration to the design vibe, suggest experts.
* Colours play an important and significant role in India. Each season, each festival is represented with a different palette of colours that can be incorporated into modern homes. Add these vibrant colours to your space against a pastel western palette.
* Your sofa and chairs could be structured with clean lines and contemporary upholstery. One can use cushions and throws in beautiful traditional prints and weaves to create a perfect amalgamation of traditional warmth as opposed to the relatively cold contemporary.
* Incorporate traditional materials like brass and pieces with filigree into your homes.
* Add unique pieces to your space, such as a large pichhwai (folk art dedicated to Lord Krishna) or a beautiful lantern. They add an interesting element and are great conversation pieces.
* Use the right crockery to add traditional elements into a contemporary home.
* Furniture without ornamentation, mostly in grey/beige, something that brings neutral hues perfectly defines the contemporary aspect. Adding a bold element of something chic and classy, like a piece of silverware, a chandelier or a majestic potted plant, can elevate the interiors celebrating the essence of simplicity with an impact.
