Give Your Summer Wardrobe a Pastel Makeover Inspired by Bollywood Divas

Play it cool and enjoy your day under the sun with pastel colours. With an array of soft, soothing, and neutral shades to choose from, pastels have become the go-to colour palette to beat the summer heat.

The best thing about outfits made in pastel shades is that they become an ideal canvas to showcase one’s creativity. From contrasting prints to enticing embellishments, every pastel colour can be glammed up to match your personality. Off late, the colour palette has found its way in celebrity looks. Here’s a look at some interesting outfits created in pastel colours for your favourite Bollywood divas.

Kangana Ranaut

The fiery and bold Kangana Ranaut picked the soothing and calm misty-blue shade. The actor who has been spotted on various occasions sporting pastel hues, draped this luminous Shyamal & Bhumika satin sari for the Lock Up show. The fluid six-yard of sheer elegance complements the actor’s toned body, and the pastel misty-blue gives an illusion of flowing water. Kangana paired the pastel sari consisting of minimal ruffle detailing on the border with a matching blouse covered in embroidery.

Janhvi Kapoor

Keeping it fit and casual, actor Janhvi Kapoor slays in a lilac athleisure look. The colour shade is a favourite during the summer season and can be experimented on various silhouettes. Here Janhavi opted for the shade in a sporty/gym look. While pastels are normally preferred to be worn as matching sets, you can always add a pop of contrasting colours to brighten up your look.

Nora Fatehi

This peach one shoulder midi with organza frill detailing gives a retro feel to actor Nora Fatehi’s look. Enhancing the pastel peach hue are the tiny green dots placed all over the silhouette, thus making this fun look a must have during summers.

Ileana D’cruz

Summers are all about keeping it fun, chic and fluid and Ileana D’cruz understood the assignment. Keeping it casual and chic in a pastel green with a hint of lilac printed cape style maxi dress designed by Nirmooha, the ensemble also features a hand embroidered belt. The flowy, easy breezy printed silhouette is a fun take on pastel outfits.

Sonakshi Sinha

The pale-yellow shade inspired by the citrus fruit yuzu takes pastel shades to the next level. Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in a Monokrom signature moxy blazer, and pants set paired with a stylish corset. The three-set piece can be worn separately with your favourite pastel shade or any other neutral colour.

