Glamorous Handbags To Spruce Up Your New Year’s Eve Party Look

Ladies, the handbag, is one of the most important essential accessories you can’t do without. And the men will agree too because where else will they keep that extra packet of cigarettes or the car key, right? This party season, store all your party essentials in glamorous, functional and stylish bags designed by the best in the fashion industry.

Pick from a range of avant-garde shapes, dainty crystals and faux leather, to match your party wear. From clutches to belt bags, there’s a design for each and every one. Pair it with your favourite denim look or style it with your glamorous dress, this party season, make your handbag the centre of attention.

Manish Malhotra X Caprese

Bags come in all sizes and shapes. And bringing some fun with a whole lot of glamour as your arm candy this party season is Manish Malhotra X Caprese’s Enchant Silver Gold Bag. Adorned with sparkling fringes and embellished with countless light-reflecting crystals and stones, this party band comes with a round grab handle along with an adjustable and detachable metal chain.

Style tip: Pair this piece of art with a sequin co-ord set or a black blazer dress.

Outhouse

For the celebratory season, make a statement in a handcrafted regal minaudière from Outhouse. The Gold Rush Crystal Furbie is encrusted with more than 2000 rhinestones. Handcrafted to the smallest detail, the minaudière is enveloped with a sparkling mesh further accentuating the brand’s 22k gold-plated monogram.

Style Tip. Take this euphoric creation out for a spin at an elite gathering or a fancy night out with BAE.

Jade by Monica & Karishma

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and craftsmanship lies in the hands of the artisan. Crafted with love and passion by Rajasthan’s indigenous artisans, Jade by Monica & Karishma’s 18k gold-plated enamel bag celebrates the age-old art of Meenakari. Gift yourself a piece of paradise and make this minaudière your statement piece. The bag features intricate artwork created against the white enamel background. It also comprises a green malachite stone and comes with a detachable pink macramé belt.

Style Tip: You can pair this PETA-approved Vegan bag with a shimmery sequin top and denim skirt.

Papa Don’t Preach

Yes, keeping an eye on or handling your handbag while dancing the night away can be an issue. Papa Don’t Preach has just the right bag for you. The scarlet red vegan chain-link belt bag with floral embroidery detail is what you need if you want to party hard. Glamorous and hassle-free, the belt bang is a blessing in disguise for all party-goers. Wrap it around your waist and dance like nobody’s watching.

Style Tip: Wear this accessory over a bodycon dress or a peplum top.

Moonray

Proposing a sense of glamour without detracting from comfort, Moonray is in the mood to party with its bags dripping with fringe details in silver. The sequin-laden handbags are dramatic and chic and make for a perfect accessory to own this party season. Store all your party essentials in this shimmery purse and ring in 2023 with elan.

Style Tip: Pair this shiny piece of art with a velvet dress or style it with a co-ord set featuring a crop top and figure-hugging skirt.

