Glamourous Harnaaz Sandhu Gives Major Fashion Goals from New York

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is in New York to complete her term as the 70th winner of the beauty pageant. The 21-year-old Indian actress and model from Punjab had clinched the crown in December last year at an event held in Eilat, Israel. Now, she is sharing a sneak peek of her visit to major tourist sites in New York City and giving major winter fashion goals. She is constantly providing updates on Instagram regarding the memorable moments that she is enjoying in unique and stylish dresses.

Harnaaz is blessing our Instagram feed by giving us major fashion goals as she is visiting different places in the city for a new experience. In the first set of pictures that she shared on Instagram, she is seen in a full-sleeved, floral printed long jacket with a metallic belt as she went on her “first ferry trip” and enjoyed “delicious Thai food.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYhm7SWJSBh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the pictures, Harnaaz posed for the camera in fitted black faux leather pants with knee-high black boots. She is seen holding a printed mini handbag. She kept her hair open and looked stylish with a pair of hoop earrings.

In another set of four pictures, Harnaaz gave her fans a major winter fashion goal as she wore a blue overcoat for her day-out ensemble.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYpdMdtpvKQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

Harnaaz’s overcoat has exaggerated collars, long sleeves, a tie-around, and black button closures on the front. She paired the overcoat with brown knee-high leather boots, sunglasses, and a matching beret. She seems to give winter styling tips as she completed her look with winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and smoky eye shadow.

In her latest post on Instagram, Harnaaz has shared a video in which she can be seen in her overcoat teamed with a black hat on her head. In the video, she is crossing the roads in New York City.

For the media week, Harnaaz chose an oversized, long, white furry jacket having hues of black and red color. She wore black boots with a jacket.

In December 2021, Harnaaz in an interview expressed that she would love to feature in a biopic based on the life of actor Priyanka Chopra.

